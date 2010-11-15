Santa Barbara Police Make 5 DUI Arrests at Checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints Friday and Sunday on State Street, Foothill Road and Los Positas Road.
The purpose of the checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who were unlicensed or suspended.
Officers made 690 stops at the checkpoints, with the following charges/arrests:
» Driving Under the Influence (DUI): 5
» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 11
» Drivers evaluated for sobriety: 8
» Total vehicles towed: 16
» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold: 8
» Traffic citations issued: 11
» Arrests (non-DUI): 6
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.