Swiss Troupe Mummenschanz Making U.S. Return at The Granada

After a seven-year absence from the United States, world-renowned Swiss performance troupe Mummenschanz will perform in Santa Barbara one night only — Friday, Nov. 19 — at The Granada.

Mummenschanz’s spectacularly entertaining, family friendly program will showcase some of their most beloved, imaginative and humorous characters from over the years, in addition to some newer original material.

In the surreal, comic, wordless universe of Mummenschanz, the ordinary becomes extraordinary when common materials and everyday objects — such as wires, tubes, boxes and even toilet paper — all spring to life as fantastical characters. Abstract shapes and forms also interact in surprising ways to reveal some timeless truths about human connections and relationships. The result is a wonder-filled, visually stunning spectacle and family entertainment that sparks the imagination and transcends cultural barriers.

“Mummenschanz has always had a powerful connection with American audiences, which really respond to the visual humor, playfulness and imagination in our performances,” said Bernie Schürch and Floriana Frassetto, two of the show’s founding members and featured performers on the tour. “We had our first big breakthrough in the U.S., with a long-running Broadway show, so it will always have special meaning for us, and we’re eager to return after such a long absence.”

Tickets are $25 to $55 and are available at The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

Click here for more information about Mummenschanz.

— Kate Kurlas is a marketing coordinator for The Granada.