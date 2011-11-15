Andrew Coster of Santa Barbara Named VP of Development for Laser Gym

His primary responsibility will be building the Core Laser brand strategy

Andrew Coster of Santa Barbara has been named vice president of product development for Laser Gym, according to CEO and founder Rick Jeffrey announced.

The company’s flagship product is the Core Laser, a simple device using direct visual feedback to guide a user through a series of movements designed to strengthen the core stabilizing muscles of the back, and thereby alleviate lower-back pain.

In his position as vice president of product development, Coster is responsible for building the Core Laser brand strategy, product life cycle planning and developing strategic partnerships.

Before joining Laser Gym, Coster spent the past 10 years in medical sales.

Starting as a primary care sales representative, Coster was promoted into specialty pharmaceuticals and then biotech oncology sales. His most recent position was in Los Angeles.

Coster holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Northern Michigan University, where he attended on a football scholarship.

Coster was born in South Africa.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Laser Gym.