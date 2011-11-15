Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Spread a Little Holiday Cheer Through CALM’s Adopt-a-Family Program

With the community's help, the nonprofit hopes to support at least 30 families this season

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | November 15, 2011 | 12:26 p.m.

For many, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but for families who are at-risk and struggling, especially those with young children, the holidays are often a difficult time of year.

Each year, with the help of the community, Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) does its part to bring struggling families some holiday cheer by delivering gifts, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season through its Adopt-a-Family program.

CALM identifies families to whom it has provided supportive services and counseling, and coordinates with staff to determine each particular family’s needs. This year, CALM is hoping to “adopt” at least 30 families who have been affected by child abuse and neglect, and is looking to the Santa Barbara community for help to reach this goal.

This is a unique way to give back to the community and support families in need. CALM encourages those interested to join together with friends, family and even co-workers in the spirit of giving, and make a difference this holiday season by adopting a family.

You can purchase a particular gift from your assigned family’s wish list, or leave the shopping to CALM. Any contribution is appreciated and warmly welcomed. Through your help, the children and families CALM serves will feel the sense of belonging and care from the community.

For more information on how to Adopt-a-Family, click here or call Ashlyn Clark at 805.965.2376 x150.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being. For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM).

