Chris McNamara Joins Board of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Chris McNamara has been named to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors, where she will devote her energy and expertise helping guide policy for the organization.

McNamara is senior vice president of operations at Sansum Clinic, where she oversees 17 patient-care facilities that provide medical care to more than 150,000 patients annually.

She has been named twice to the Pacific Coast Business Times’ Top 50 Women in Business and has served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“Chris’ wealth of health-care knowledge and experience will assist us greatly in our efforts to provide quality home health, hospice and related services to the community, including those unable to pay,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC.

A graduate, of UCSB, McNamara worked for Sansum Clinic early in her career in a number of capacities, including serving as director of medical records and as director of the finance department.

She earned her master’s degree in public health from UCLA and worked for Monarch Health System in Santa Barbara for a number of years before returning to Sansum Clinic.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. Serving all of Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.