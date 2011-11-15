Forest Roads Closed After La Brea Fire to Reopen Thursday for Public Use

An emergency closure remains in effect for some areas of Los Padres National Forest

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday that additional roads within the area charred during the 2009 La Brea Fire will reopen for public use effective Thursday.

An emergency closure order remains in effect for all other areas impacted by the La Brea Fire.

Miranda Pine Road (11N03) from Sierra Madre Road (32S13) to Pine Canyon Road (11N04) will reopen to vehicle traffic, as will the Buckhorn OHV Trail (11N06) and Brookshire Road (11N04). The Horseshoe Springs and Brookshire campgrounds will now be accessible to vehicles.

La Brea Canyon Road (11N04) will remain closed, as will Rattlesnake Canyon Road (11N04). The Kerry Trail (30W02), an OHV route south of Miranda Pine Road, will also remain closed at this time.

While the entire area is open for nonmotorized use, the original closure order has been revised to expand the number of campgrounds and scenic areas that can be reached by vehicles.

“We’re pleased to be able to reopen these popular areas to motorized vehicle use,” Santa Lucia District Ranger Kathleen Phelps said. “As we work to make more of these roads accessible, it’s important for visitors to refrain from driving on any roads that are closed.”

Soils and vegetation remain very fragile in the area and visitors must remain on the roads and trails. Failure to remain on the roads and trails will result in the area being closed again until the landscape fully recovers. Visitors should be cautious while in the area; many hazards still exist and work continues on the restoration of the burned area. The roads have not been maintained and four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

As the rainy season approaches, visitors are reminded that wet weather road closures may be implemented when conditions warrant. For the latest information, call the Santa Lucia District Office at 805.925.9538.

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.