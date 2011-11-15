Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Forest Roads Closed After La Brea Fire to Reopen Thursday for Public Use

An emergency closure remains in effect for some areas of Los Padres National Forest

By Joe Pasinato for the Los Padres National Forest | November 15, 2011 | 1:47 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday that additional roads within the area charred during the 2009 La Brea Fire will reopen for public use effective Thursday.

An emergency closure order remains in effect for all other areas impacted by the La Brea Fire.

Miranda Pine Road (11N03) from Sierra Madre Road (32S13) to Pine Canyon Road (11N04) will reopen to vehicle traffic, as will the Buckhorn OHV Trail (11N06) and Brookshire Road (11N04). The Horseshoe Springs and Brookshire campgrounds will now be accessible to vehicles.

La Brea Canyon Road (11N04) will remain closed, as will Rattlesnake Canyon Road (11N04). The Kerry Trail (30W02), an OHV route south of Miranda Pine Road, will also remain closed at this time.

While the entire area is open for nonmotorized use, the original closure order has been revised to expand the number of campgrounds and scenic areas that can be reached by vehicles.

“We’re pleased to be able to reopen these popular areas to motorized vehicle use,” Santa Lucia District Ranger Kathleen Phelps said. “As we work to make more of these roads accessible, it’s important for visitors to refrain from driving on any roads that are closed.”

Soils and vegetation remain very fragile in the area and visitors must remain on the roads and trails. Failure to remain on the roads and trails will result in the area being closed again until the landscape fully recovers. Visitors should be cautious while in the area; many hazards still exist and work continues on the restoration of the burned area. The roads have not been maintained and four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

As the rainy season approaches, visitors are reminded that wet weather road closures may be implemented when conditions warrant. For the latest information, call the Santa Lucia District Office at 805.925.9538.

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 