San Marcos Marching Band, Colorguard Win Third Straight Competition

A free community performance will be held Dec. 6 in Warkentin Stadium

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | November 16, 2011 | 12:29 a.m.

On Saturday, the San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard won their third competition in a row at the annual Oxnard High School Field Tournament.

San Marcos performed its field show “Liquid,” led by drum major Niko Victoria against 16 other schools, including Cabrillo, Hueneme, Locke, Lompoc, Manual Arts, Simi Valley, Gabrielino, Rio Mesa, Fairfax, Pasadena, Northview, San Luis Obispo, Nordhoff, Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

Despite the rainy conditions, San Marcos swept all six categories in the 1A Division, including music, visual, general effect, auxiliary (Colorguard), percussion and overall band. Its score of 79.35 was also higher than most bands from the four larger-sized divisions.

“I am very proud of the hard work the students have put into the show and am very happy they are being recognized at the competitions,” teacher and band director Michael Kiyoi said. “We still have a bit to go, and we need to continue to improve and clean the show. I know the students want to be at their best when they defend their state championship next month.”

San Marcos will look to add a fourth competition championship this season at Moorpark High School this Saturday. San Marcos will also hold a free community performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Warkentin Stadium at San Marcos High School.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

