Santa Barbara Foresters Seeking Sponsors for Turkey Day Shootout Golf Tournament

Sign up now to be a Grand Slam, Home Run or Tee Sign supporter for the Nov. 23 event to benefit Hugs for Cubs

By Santa Barbara Foresters | November 15, 2011 | 1:56 p.m.

Support the three-time national champion Santa Barbara Foresters and the Hugs for Cubs by becoming a Grand Slam, Home Run or Tee Sign sponsor of the 12th annual Turkey Day Shootout golf tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara

Check out all that you get for your donations, along with the grateful thanks of the Foresters players, coaches, staff, fans — and, of course, the Hugs for Cubs kids.

Grand Slam Sponsor — $2,500

Sign up to be a Grand Slam Sponsor and receive:

» Foursome in the tournament (includes dinner)

» Tee sign and banner (you provide banner)

» Corporate logo on all tournament materials, including individual and team photos

» Opportunity to include promotional materials in tee prize packages

» Recognition in media and team program

» Recognition during awards dinner

» Four Foresters 2012 family season passes

Exclusive Cart Sponsorship — $2,000

Sign up here and receive exclusive signage in all carts and logo on program and media materials

Home Run Sponsor — $1,500

» Twosome in the tournament (includes dinner)

» Tee sign

» Logo on event program and media materials

» Two Foresters 2012 family season passes

Tee Sign Sponsor — $250

» Tee sign

» Logo on event program and media materials

Registration fees are $200 per player for the Four-Man Shamble and evening events, and $50 per person for the evening events only. The shoot-out will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. and conclude with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information and a registration form, or call 805.684.0657 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Santa Barbara Foresters/Hugs for Cubs is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

