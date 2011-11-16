Community Holiday Tree to Arrive in Downtown Santa Barbara on Nov. 22

Tree lighting planned for Dec. 2 at the start of the Downtown Holiday Parade

Join the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization as it welcomes the arrival of the Community Holiday Tree on Nov. 22 to be placed on State Street right on time for the holiday season.

The 45-foot Douglas fir is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is donated by Southern California Edison.

The Downtown Organization would like to thank Southern California Edison for delivering the tree to Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department and Parks & Recreation Department for the installation just north of the intersection of Victoria and State streets.

The tree is expected to arrive on State Street at 8 a.m. and be installed from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Thanks to the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, a partnership between local governments and Southern California Edison, for the first time, the tree will be strung with new energy-efficient LED lights.

“LEDs save up to 90 percent of the electricity that is needed to power conventional painted or ceramic coated bulbs,” said Patricia Bartoli-Wible, local public affairs region manager for Southern California Edison. “The low electricity use of LEDs means less carbon emissions and less money spent on electricity.”

Another benefit is LEDs are encased in hard-to-break plastic vs. the more fragile glass of incandescent lights, and because the LED is electronic, it lasts up to 10 times longer than incandescent highlight light strings.

The official lighting of the tree will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 by the Holiday Prince and Fairy at the beginning of the 59th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade. This magnificent tree will shine brightly and efficiently through the holiday season.

For more information on the community tree or the 59th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade, call the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x22.

— Ashleigh Davis represents the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.