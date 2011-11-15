Scott Riedman Appointed the New Director of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department

He was selected from 34 candidates and will oversee the maintenance and operation of the harbor and Stearns Wharf

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to confirm the appointment of Scott Riedman as the new director of the city’s Waterfront Department.

Riedman will oversee the maintenance and operation of the harbor and Stearns Wharf facilities, as well as numerous services to commercial fishermen, ocean-related businesses, tenants and recreational visitors in the waterfront area.

After an extensive recruitment process, Riedman was selected from 34 candidates to oversee the Waterfront Department. With a total of 46 employees, the Waterfront Department manages numerous business leases and more than 1,100 harbor slips for the recreational boating community, visiting vessels and live-aboard residents. The department’s Harbor Patrol enforces laws and protects the safety of waterfront users.

With 10 years of experience as the business manager, Riedman oversaw preparation of the department’s annual budget and analyzed departmental revenues and expenditures. He also managed property leases at the harbor and Stearns Wharf and coordinated parking services at the waterfront parking lots.

He received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and worked as a commercial property manager for various State Street properties before starting his career with the City of Santa Barbara in 1997.

“Scott brings a wealth of financial and property management experience to the position,” City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. “I’m confident that he will do an outstanding job leading the Waterfront Department and continue the department’s commitment to excellent customer service.”

Riedman lives in the Mesa neighborhood in Santa Barbara with his wife, Shelli. As an active member of the recreational boating community, he enjoys sportfishing and diving.

— Nina Johnson is an assistant to the city administrator for the City of Santa Barbara.