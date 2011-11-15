Vitamin Angels of Santa Barbara Helping Save Lives Worldwide

Nonprofit launches its 100 Days of Giving campaign to deliver essential nutrients to 2 million children

Vitamin Angels, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in Santa Barbara, recently launched its 100 Days of Giving campaign.

Now through Jan. 1, 2012, Vitamin Angels is asking the public to help give undernourished infants and children a brighter future. The campaign aims to raise $250,000 through public donations, which will then be matched by a group of sponsors for a total of $500,000 in order to reach an additional 2 million children as a result of this campaign. This initiative is part of Vitamin Angels’ overall efforts to increase their reach in 2012.

Worldwide, an estimated 190 million children younger than age 5 suffer from vitamin A deficiency (VAD), a major underlying cause of child mortality and blindness. However, with one dose of vitamin A every six months we can help prevent VAD blindness and reduce under-five child mortality by an average of 24 percent in at-risk populations.

Vitamin Angels’ cost to reach one child with vitamin A for one year is 25 cents.

Vitamin Angels is dedicated to reducing child mortality worldwide by advancing availability, access and use of essential micronutrients, especially Vitamin A, among at-risk populations worldwide.

In 2011, Vitamin Angels is connecting more than 24,000,000 children in more than 40 countries, including the United States, with the vital nutrients they need as a foundation for good health. The organization has earned four consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator for financial health, accountability and transparency.

— Kim Saan is the communications manager for Vitamin Angels.