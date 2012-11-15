Claire Humphrey Griffiths of Santa Barbara, 1926-2012

Posted on November 15, 2012 | 2:25 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Born Oct. 27, 1926, in the Bronx, N.Y., Claire Humphrey Griffiths went home to her Lord on Aug. 23, 2012.

She is a graduate of Mamaroneck High School and the War Service College of Syracuse University New York. She was a member of the Lambda Chapter of the Theta Phi Alpha Sorority.

On June 25, 1949, she married Richard Warren Griffiths at St. Augustine’s Church in Larchmont, N.Y. In 1957, they moved to Pacific Palisades, where they resided for more than 45 years, raising their three children. In their retirement years, they moved to Santa Barbara to be closer their daughters. Claire and Dick Griffiths were married for 55 years, until his passing in 2005.

Griffiths worked in real estate for more than 25 years, working for the top companies of Century 21, Prudential and Coldwell Banker.

She served as a member of the Westside Guild of Children’s Hospital for more than 15 years. She was elected to second vice president in 1973 and became president in 1974. Her love of tennis, especially mixed doubles, carried her into charity fundraising and social events that brought her tremendous joy and fulfillment. An active member of Corpus Christi Church in Pacific Palisades, she served as a member of the Sacred Heart Guild supporting church activities.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Troll (husband Jim Head) of Santa Barbara, daughter Robin Rodnick (husband Jeff) of Santa Barbara, son John Humphrey Griffiths (wife Pat) of Beaverton, Ore., and grandchildren Christopher Troll, Katherine Troll, Kaitlyn Rodnick, Jordan Rodnick and Parker Griffiths.

A memorial gathering was held Nov. 9 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito.