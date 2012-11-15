Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:49 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

David Sayen: Get a Flu Shot, Not the Flu

By David Sayen | November 15, 2012 | 7:42 p.m.

Now is the time to protect yourself against the flu by getting your flu vaccine early, before flu season hits full force. Medicare covers the flu vaccination, along with many other preventive-health services.

David Sayen
David Sayen

People with Medicare can get the flu shot at no cost to them. There’s no coinsurance, co-payment or deductible.

Keep in mind that the flu shot helps prevent the flu; it doesn’t give you the flu. Getting the vaccine is the best way to avoid getting sick this flu season. Also, by protecting yourself, you’re protecting those you care about from getting the flu from you.

Who should get a flu shot? All adults, especially those age 65 or older. People younger than 65 should get vaccinated if they have chronic illness, including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or End-Stage Renal Disease (permanent kidney failure).

Here are some tips to follow during flu season:

» Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze — and throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

» Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol-based hand cleaners also work.

» Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.

» Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

» Stay home if you’re sick. Wait at least 24 hours after you no longer have a fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or 37.8 degrees Celsius) or signs of a fever without using a fever-reducing medicine.

In addition to flu shots, Medicare also covers vaccinations for pneumonia and hepatitis B (if you’re at medium to high risk for hepatitis B).

And while we’re on the subject, don’t overlook other Medicare-covered preventive services such as cancer screenings (mammogram, colorectal, prostate) and cardiovascular screenings.

Each of these services is critical to your overall health and can help you prevent diseases or detect them early, when treatment works best. Check with your doctor or other health-care provider to see if you might need other vaccines, in addition to the flu vaccine.

For more information, visit www.medicare.gov/share-the-health or call 800.MEDICARE (800.633.4227). TTY users should call 877.486.2048. You can also visit www.flu.gov for specific information about the flu. More information is available at www.healthcare.gov.

(If you have or know of a child 6 months or older who qualifies for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the child may qualify for a flu vaccination at no cost. Check with your state Medicaid office.)

Friendly reminder: Medicare’s annual open enrollment period ends Dec. 7. If you want to sign up for or switch a Medicare Advantage health plan or Medicare prescription drug plan, this is the time to do it.

Plans can change their costs and benefits from year to year, so be sure to review your coverage and make sure it still works for you. Medicare has these resources to help you:

» Visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare your coverage with all of the options that are available in your area, and enroll in a new plan if you decide to make a change.

» Call 800.MEDICARE (800.633.4227) 24 hours a day, seven days a week to find out more about your coverage options. TTY users should call 877.486.2048.

» Review the “Medicare & You 2013” handbook. It is mailed to people with Medicare in September.

» Get free, personalized help from a counselor from your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). Visit www.medicare.gov/contacts or call 800.MEDICARE to get the phone number for your state. Counseling is available over the phone or in person.

— David Sayen is the regional administrator for California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and the Pacific Trust Territories for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For answers to Medicare questions 24/7, call 1.800.633.4227.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 