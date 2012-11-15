Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

It’s a Strike, It’s a Spare, It’s Frozen Turkey Bowling at Zodo’s

By Steve Davis for Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond | November 15, 2012 | 4:40 p.m.

This Saturday, Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond is warming up for Thanksgiving with frozen turkey bowling, an outdoor event that uses frozen turkeys in place of bowling balls.

Contestants will try to knock down 10 pins by sliding the frozen birds down an outdoor lane setup in the Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond parking lot at 5925 Calle Real in Goleta.

In order to participate, contestants must bring canned food or cash donations for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

After three frames, the top three scores will be awarded Zodo’s gift cards. All of the food and money raised during the event will go directly to the Foodbank.

“We obviously love bowling at Zodo’s,” General Manager Steve Davis said, “and a frozen turkey bowling fundraiser is a memorable and fun way to help others during the holidays.”

— Steve Davis is general manager of Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond.

 
