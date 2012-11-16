Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:33 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

‘Futures Forum’ Emphasizes Need for Growth in North Santa Barbara County

Speakers aim to inspire community leaders to serve as catalysts for change in envisioning a more stable and advanced economy

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 16, 2012 | 1:27 a.m.

Determining a vision for North Santa Barbara County will be an integral part of its economic growth, according to speakers at a forum Thursday in Santa Maria.

Local business and community leaders pondered that thought during the “Futures Forum”, hosted by the Economic Alliance of Northern Santa Barbara County, better known as EconNSBC.

The alliance of economic development stakeholders, which teamed up about a year ago, aims to enhance economic stability in the region through innovation. Notable among the group endeavors discussed Thursday were efforts to gather research in hopes of attracting a four-year university to serve Central Coast students in Santa Maria.

Attendees were treated to a virtual keynote speaker whose voice and face — though physically in Florida — emitted from a computer screen and projectors in a room at Santa Maria Energy.

Alliance co-founder Vicki Conner said streaming in Simon Anderson, a “futurist” and co-author of Foresight 20/20: Emerging Trends that are Transforming the Coming Decade, was a way to get folks used to one aspect of ever-changing technology.

Anderson offered a peek into the future workforce, which will be anything but traditional. He estimated that by 2020, 50 percent of workers will be freelancers who have embraced technology and the choices that come with it.

Anderson emphasized a need to change how the next generation is educated.

“There are smart devices everywhere,” he said. “Technology is constantly creating and destroying careers right now. We’ve been teaching the same way we’ve taught for hundreds of years. But the world is changing much faster. We’re teaching the wrong things. As a futurist, I really hope to be a catalyst for discussion.”

Following the forum theme — “Possibility Thinkers Launching a High-Performance Community” — on-site keynote Rick Bess told those in attendance to use their resources and have the courage to create vision.

Bess, founder of a Silicon Valley firm that specializes in organizational innovation solutions, came back recently to his hometown of Santa Maria to try to direct change that will enable growth.

“You represent the agent of change here in Santa Maria,” Bess said. “But a lot of us won’t be around 50 years from now. You have to think. And then you have to put yourself out there. Trends are going to happen. And if you’re passive and don’t do anything about it, they’re going to happen to you.“

Bess encouraged reaching out to other areas for resources, customers and innovative business ideas that may not even require brick and mortar buildings.

“These are the kinds of businesses that could just as well be here,” he said, noting a need to have courage in ideas. “We need to have incentives for certain kinds of businesses. This is not easy and you’re going to (sometimes) be wrong.”

Click here for more information on EconNSBC.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 