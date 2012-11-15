Governor Appoints Central Coast Residents to 19th District Agricultural Association

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday announced the following appointments.

Marshall Miller, 35, of Santa Barbara has been appointed to the 19th District Agricultural Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition.

Miller has been vice president of finance and operations at Nicholas Bagshaw Company since 2010. He was assistant vice president of CTC Consulting Inc. from 2002 to 2005 and was assistant controller at Nicholas Bagshaw Company from 2000 to 2002.

Miller is a member of the American Vineyard Foundation. He earned a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Miller is a Republican.

Carola Nicholson, 51, of Santa Barbara has been appointed to the 19th District Agricultural Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition. Nicholson has been a partner at Nicholson and Schwartz since 2000. She was a tax manager at Ernst and Young LLP from 1991 to 1999. Nicholson is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Bowl Foundation and The Children’s Project Academy.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Nicholson is a Democrat.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be selected by Gov. Brown,” Nicholson told Noozhawk. “The Showgrounds is such a wonderful asset to our community.”

Suzanne Perkins, 69, of Summerland has been appointed to the 19th District Agricultural Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition, where she has served since 2008. Perkins has been a real estate agent for Sotheby’s International Realty since 2001. She was a real estate agent at Fred Sands Realtors from 1991 to 2001 and real estate agent at Perkins Properties LLC from 1979 to 1991.

Perkins is vice-chair of the Summerland General Plan Advisory Committee and member of the Santa Barbara County Parks Commission.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Perkins is a Republican.

Alex Rodriguez, 48, of Santa Barbara has been appointed to the 19th District Agricultural Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition, where he has served since 2006. Rodriguez has been president of Diversity Consulting Group since 1995. He was a director of strategic services at the Hispanic Business Magazine from 1992 to 1995. Rodriguez is a member of the Santa Barbara County Finance Corporation Inc. and of the Selective Service Region III.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Rodriguez is Democrat.

Mary Rose, 55, of Santa Barbara has been appointed to the 19th District Agriculture Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition. Rose has been principal consultant at Mary Rose and Associates since 1980. She serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee and is a member of the American Planning Association, the International Association for Public Participation and the Association for Women in Communication, Santa Barbara Chapter.

Rose earned a master’s of business administration degree from California Lutheran University.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Rose is a Democrat.

Betty Weiner, 58, of Goleta has been appointed to the 19th District Agricultural Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition. Weiner served as deputy labor commissioner for the California Department of Industrial Relations from 1999 to 2008. She was a field representative at Service Employees International Union Local 620 from 1992 to 1999 and court clerk at the County of Santa Barbara Civil Court from 1989 to 1992.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Weiner is a Democrat.

Stuart Leviton, 46, of West Hollywood has been appointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Commission, where he has served since 2008. Leviton has been a partner at Reed and Davidson LLP since 2006, a shareholder for Leviton Law Group APC since 2004 and is a lecturer in business law and business ethics at the American Jewish University since 2006. He was an associate at Levinson Arshonsky and Kurtz LLP from 1999 to 2004, an associate at Orrick Herrington and Sutcliffe LLP from 1998 to 1999 and an associate with Folger Levin and Kahn LLP from 1997 to 1998. He was an associate at Latham and Watkins LLP from 1993 to 1997 and risk management analyst for Tillinghast from 1988 to 1990.

Leviton earned a juris doctorate degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is a $100 per diem. Leviton is a Democrat.

Nicholas Buchen, 39, of Sacramento has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the California State Lottery. Buchen has been assistant program budget manager at the California Department of Finance since 2008. He was the assistant director of estimates and population development with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2008. Buchen worked at the California Department of Finance as a principal program budget analyst from 2004 to 2008 and a finance budget analyst from 1999 to 2004. He was a business system analyst with California Federal Bank from 1996 to 1999.

Buchen earned a master of science degree in accounting from California State University, Sacramento.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $134,004. Buchen is a Democrat.

Chisorom Okwuosa, 48, of Elk Grove has been appointed chief counsel at the California Department of Aging. Okwuosa has served in various positions at the California Department of Aging since 1994, including staff counsel. Previously, she was an adjunct professor at Alabama State University and a deputy district attorney in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office from 1988 to 1993.

Okwuosa earned a juris doctorate degree from Jones School of Law.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $118,164. Okwuosa is a Democrat.