Holly Near, Mike Farrell to Celebrate Social Change in Benefit for Antioch

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | November 15, 2012 | 10:34 p.m.

Holly Near
Holly Near

Award-winning singer-songwriter Holly Near and veteran actor Mike Farrell will celebrate the inspirational history of social change in an intimate performance benefiting Antioch University Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 in Hahn Hall.

Tickets for the event, titled “The Songs & Words of Hope and Freedom,” cost $75.

Near, whose career dates to the late 1960s, has released 30 recordings and performed with such iconic figures as Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie and Joan Baez.

Her work for social change has won her awards from many organizations, including the ACLU and NOW. She was named Woman of the Year by Ms. Magazine, and in 2005 was included among “1,000 Women for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Perhaps best known as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the long-running TV hit M*A*S*H, Farrell also starred in the television series Providence and has made numerous appearances on such shows as Desperate Housewives and Law & Order: SVU.

Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell

An activist for many social and political causes, he has long been involved with Human Rights Watch, Death Penalty Focus and PETA, which named its humanitarian award after him. Traveling to Central America, he helped refugees from the civil war in El Salvador.

“We are thrilled to bring such outstanding and committed artists to Santa Barbara,” Antioch board chair Victoria Riskin said. “Holly Near and Mike Farrell are embodiments of Antioch’s mission of advancing justice for all. Their involvement in the world as well as their shining talent will inspire our students and be a wonderful evening’s entertainment for our audience.”

Hahn Hall is located at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Robin Elander at 805.962.8179 x5171 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for more information.

— Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West.

