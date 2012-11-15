Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust’s B2B Seminar Shows Businesses to Think Beyond ‘Likes’

By Jennifer Guess for Montecito Bank & Trust | November 15, 2012 | 5:23 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust concluded its second annual B2B series in Santa Barbara on Nov. 7 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, with the popular seminar on social media.

The event featured guest speaker Matt Hicks, former Facebook communications manager and current adviser to R to Z Studios, who presented “Thinking Beyond ‘Likes,’” and shared valuable insights into the ever-evolving social media space.

As one of the first members of Facebook’s communications and PR team, Hicks helped define the company’s public voice. He also managed advertising and business communications, worked with top executives to position Facebook as an essential tool for marketers and consumers, and led its early international growth and political outreach campaigns.

Today, Hicks is an adviser to R to Z Studios, the social marketing and production company founded by Randi Zuckerberg, and is an independent strategic consultant on social media and communications. Over the years, his clients have included the Clinton Global Initiative, Cirque du Soleil and YouTube, which he helped to launch publicly. He’s currently working on his first book about the impact of social media.

Earlier in the day, local business owners and professionals looking to learn more about using social media for their businesses attended a workshop titled “Facebook 101 for Business.” The workshop, facilitated by lynda.com authors Lorrie Thomas Ross and Justin Seely, was designed to help beginner and intermediate Facebook users who are responsible for their business’ social media presence build their Facebook Business pages, and boost business.

Seely assisted guests in real time, as they sat in front of laptops — some even building a Business page for the first time — to understand the basics, such as status updates, the news feed and content for posts, including photos, videos and more. Ross explained and demonstrated how to optimize the pages with tech tips, how to make social media pages more search engine visible, and gave marketing ideas to brand, build and boost business.

Guests mingle and network during the B2B event at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort. (Montecito Bank & Trust photo)
Guests mingle and network during the B2B event at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. (Montecito Bank & Trust photo)

For the evening portion of the event, guests mingled and had the opportunity to network with each other, and make new connections during the first hour. Members of the local business and nonprofit communities also had the chance to discover more about local business resources available to them, including the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, lynda.com, Marketing U, MediaM8, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Pumpflix, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara City College, Santa Barbara NAWBO, the Scheinfeld Center, Web Marketing Therapy and WSI Global Marketing, which each had informational booths at the event.

During the evening’s keynote presentation, Hicks took guests on an in-depth tour on how businesses can use Facebook to develop their social voice and authentic persona, how to compete for attention on the news feed, and how to take advantage of emerging opportunities beyond the “Page.” Hicks shared that one in every seven people is on Facebook, a total of just over 1 billion people on the site, and that they estimate users spend one in every seven minutes online on the Facebook site.

According to Hicks, there are 11 million small businesses on Facebook, but only 7 million of those businesses have an active page, and only 3 million of those pages post on a regular basis.

Hicks also gave guests four “Power Tips” to help develop their Facebook Business pages: 1) track “People Talking About” vs. “Likes”; 2) “Serialize Content”; 3) “Targeted Posts”; and 4) “Create Limits.” For each of these informative pointers, Hicks included examples of actual small businesses effectively utilizing Facebook to generate awareness and ultimately grow their business.

“It is incredibly important to speak like a person, and less like a company,” Hicks said. “Stay relevant to people’s lives, tell stories, and always put people first, as Facebook fundamentally is a personal medium. Use the site as yourself and think about potential consumers as people just like you.”

The B2B series is designed to bring local businesses together to network and learn from nationally recognized experts on a number of topics that matter most to Santa Barbara and Ventura County businesses. The topics for this year’s B2B series came as a result of surveys completed by attendees of last year’s series. Click here to find out more about the B2B series.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Montecito Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 