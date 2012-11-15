Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Mother, Daughter Tap Experience in Dance Class at Allan Hancock College

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | November 15, 2012 | 4:57 p.m.

It’s never too late to learn something new, but in Wanda Schroder’s case, she already knows all of the steps; it’s her daughter who needs the instruction.

“The hard part for me, not for mom, is putting all of the steps together,” said Wanda’s daughter, Donna Bishop, a counselor at Allan Hancock College and a student, along with her mom, in the dance program’s beginning tap class.

At an agile age 87, Schroder is the oldest student in the beginning tap class and by far the most experienced. Her daughter is 62 years old and a dance neophyte who has never taken a class. While Bishop struggles a bit to string together new steps, Schroder wishes the class would move just a little bit faster.

“My balance isn’t what it used to be, so to hold the slower steps is harder for me than it would be to quickly put them all together,” she said.

Schroder has been dancing since she was 6 years old. In fact, she danced right through the Depression, offering dance lessons to neighborhood kids so that she could continue to afford her own.

“I’ve danced on and off my whole life; I just love to dance,” Schroder said.

During World War II, Schroder helped build airplanes and after the war she took a job in Santa Maria building circuit boards. Schroder admits she has a mathematical brain, and that preciseness lends itself to tap, which, according to instructor Monique Segura, gives her an amazingly clear tone to her steps.

“I’ve had Wanda demonstrate for the class because the clarity of the sound she produces is so fine-tuned,” Segura said.

Segura said that having Bishop and Schroder in the class has had its added bonuses for students.

“As a counselor, Donna has been so helpful, just having her available to answer their questions, the students have really loved that,” she said, “and Wanda, when she joined the class, had at least a half-dozen tap shoes that she gave to students.”

Schroder insisted that she doesn’t need them after what may be her last public tap performance at a student workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Maria campus Dance Studio (Building D, Room 10). She and Bishop will be dancing a piece choreographed by Schroder, with music chosen by Bishop.

The song, a dance hit by David Guetta and Akon, is better known by its original title but is also referred to as “Sexy Chick.”

“I said, ‘Oh, let’s do this song,’ and mom said, ‘Oh, that’s the right tempo,’” Bishop said. “It’s going to be a unique performance, that’s for sure.”

The duo may be performing one more time if Segura chooses them to represent their class in next Tuesday’s Dance Workshop. The Nov. 20 event will begin at 7 p.m. in the D-10 studio.

Either way, Schroder is hanging up her tap shoes, but she’s not going to stop dancing.

“I think I want to do line dancing next,” she said.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 