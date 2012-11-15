Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:41 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Names El Presidente, Executive Committee, Directors for 2013

By Stephanie Petlow for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara | November 15, 2012 | 10:00 p.m.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc. is proud to announce leading its 89th year is El Presidente Josiah Jenkins.

Serving along with Jenkins on the Executive Committee are:

1st Vice Presidente — Dennis Rickard
2nd Vice Presidente — Cas Stimson
Vice Presidenta/Secretario — Barbara Carroll
Vice Presidenta/Tesorero — Rhonda Henderson

Serving along with the Executive Committee are five division chiefs:

Dance and Entertainment — Denise Sanford
Celebrations — Angela Miller-Bevan
External Relations & Education — Stephanie Petlow
Pagentry / Parade & Volunteers — Marc Martinez
Marketplaces — JC Gordon

New directors for 2012-13 are:

Michelle Bischoff
Erik Davis
Wendy Figueiredo
Rodney Gould
Greg Wilson

The Board of Directors for 2012-13 includes:

Maria Cabrera
Nancy Callahan
Donna Egeberg
Joe Fonte
Alice Forbes
Robin Gauss
Erin Graffy de Garcia
Greg Hogan
Jennifer Jimmerson
Lisa Johnston-Novatt
Dustin Noblitt
Debbie Oquist
Susie Parent
Marge Romero
Andre Schneider
Diana Vandervoort
Jim Wilcox
Steve Worthington
Bethany Zoll

Associate directors for 2012-13 are:

Cynthia Acosta
Angelique Davis
Stephanie Davis
Debby Deneault
Stephen Erickson
Renee Fairbanks
Christy Janka
Fran Mackey
Sonya Mitchum
Leana Orsua
Raluca Razus
Susan Schwefel
Diana Stetson
Steve Woodward

The 2013 Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara will be held July 31 through Aug. 4. Click here for more information.

— Stephanie Petlow is a division chief, external relations and education, for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

 
