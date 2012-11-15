Ray Morgan of Santa Barbara, 1925-2012

Posted on November 15, 2012 | 3:04 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

The world lost a great Southern gentleman on Oct. 23, 2012. Ray Morgan passed away peacefully in his Santa Barbara home with his lifelong partner, Terry Ryken, by his side.

Morgan lived in and loved Santa Barbara for 18 years and was fond of walking each day along the cliffs overlooking the ocean. He was well known for his gentle, gracious manner, sense of humor and universal kindness.

He was born Sept. 4, 1925, in San Antonio, Texas, to Elsie and James Morgan. He moved to Chico, Calif., in 1952, where he built — with great passion — the Ray Morgan Company, representing such mega-companies as 3M, IBM and Cannon. The company is still thriving successfully under the guidance of Jim Scarff, who purchased the company in 1990.

Morgan won many awards and traveled all over the world in connection with his company, as well as being one of the 1975 founders of Tri Counties Bank of Northern California. In 1962, Morgan and others created the Butte Creek Country Club, “Northern California’s Finest Private Club.”

He absolutely loved animals. As a child, he enjoyed making pets of wild animals, including a rooster, Tony, two chipmunks and deer. He raised horses and had five Boston terriers over his lifetime. Yanni and Manna, two Birman cats, brought him a tremendous amount of joy during the last dozen years of his life, never leaving his side.

Morgan loved life and enjoyed his to the fullest. He was a modest man as well as a strong leader. He had true friends all over the world and enjoyed keeping in touch with each and every one. He had no regrets in life. He had a talent of analyzing a situation, making the decision and moving on knowing he had done the best he could. He was always happy.

One of Morgan’s favorite sayings when people would remark to him, “Ray, you are so lucky,” was, “Yes, and the harder I work, the luckier I get!”

Morgan will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him as a true “gentleman.” He had a warm smile and kind word for everyone, and enjoyed joking with people to bring more smiles to their lives.

He is survived by his loving and devoted partner for more than 33 years, Terry Ryken; his caring son, Stan Morgan; his brother Jack’s wife, Joan Morgan; nephew Jim Morgan, wife Sheryl Morgan, their two boys, Christopher and Matthew Morgan; his niece, Janet Linton, fiance Rob Ginno, children Ryan, Jennafer, Jessica, Linton and Bryan Ginno; along with his longtime friend and business partner, Jim Scarff.

Everyone who knew Morgan was touched by someone special. A celebration of his life will be held by those who knew and loved him at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.