San Marcos Staging ‘Antigone,’ a Play About Right and Wrong, Life and Death

By Jacob Andrade for San Marcos High School | updated logo | November 16, 2012 | 12:16 a.m.

Picture this. You have just broken a serious law and are now facing certain death. You didn’t do it because you wanted to be a criminal, though. You broke this law because you believed that it was the right thing to do, that the law was unjust and inhumane. Still, despite your noble intentions, you face execution.

What would you do in such a situation? Would you beg for mercy? Get down on your knees and kiss the feet of your captor in hopes that your life will be spared? Or would you stay true to your morals? Follow your beliefs even though it could result in your death? It’s a troubling question, isn’t it?

It is that very question that the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department wishes to present with Antigone.

It’s a suspenseful tragedy about a young woman who faces death because she tried to bury her dead brother. It’s a compelling play about right and wrong, rebellion and order, strong will and fear, and, most of all, loyalty.

Yes, this is a show about somebody who is doing something that she knows is wrong by the law, but knows in her heart that it is the right thing to do.

What will happen? Who will live? Who will die? Can the power of morality overcome all obstacles? Or will the law prevail and prove that it indeed controls everything. If you have but one drop of anger toward your government, or are somebody who believes that each and every law is perfect and must be followed, come see this play. It is guaranteed to open eyes and prove a point for both sides.

The play is directed by Greg Dodds with sets and lighting by Theodore Michael Dolas and costumes by Marian Azdril.

Don’t miss Antigone by Jean Anouilh at 7 p.m. this weekend, Nov. 15-17, in the San Marcos High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for general admission.

Be sure to come by and watch the future begin.

— Jacob Andrade is a senior at San Marcos High School.

