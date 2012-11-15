Vons Donates $2,500 Toward Foodbank Turkey Drive

Vons is helping families in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal by presenting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with a check for $2,500, which equates to about 250 turkeys to add to the Foodbank’s goal of collecting 2,500 turkeys by Monday, Nov. 19.

The Foodbank urges the community to share their generosity and help enhance the holidays for those less fortunate.

Also, from now through Dec. 25, Vons/Pavilions stores in Southern California and southern Nevada will sell $10 bags filled with eight of the “most needed” nonperishable items, such as pasta and canned vegetables. Customers will be able to take the bags to the register with their purchases.

Foodbank volunteers will also be outside of local Vons to educate the community about the Foodbank on Saturday.

In 2011, the Foodbank distributed 11 million pounds of food, translating into more than 8.5 million meals, of which fully half was fresh produce. This served more than 102,000 unduplicated people from Carpinteria to Santa Maria, an amazing 1 in 4 people. A staggering 44 percent of those served by the Foodbank are children and the need is greater than ever.

Other organizations, individuals or businesses are encouraged to participate in the drive.

Contributions can be dropped off in both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara at the following times and locations:

Santa Barbara

» Weekdays through Nov. 19 — Drop off donations at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility at 4554 Hollister Ave. between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

» Saturday, Nov. 17 — Foodbank volunteers will be outside of local Vons stores to educate about the Foodbank and show how you can help today.

Santa Maria

» Weekdays through Nov. 19 — Drop off donations at the Santa Maria Foodbank facility at 490 W. Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online Fund Donations

» Individuals can also donate funds online by clicking here.

For more information or to volunteer during the Turkey Drive or holiday season, click here, or for North County call 805.937.3422 and for South County call 805.967.5741.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.