Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:48 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Vons Donates $2,500 Toward Foodbank Turkey Drive

By Candice Tang for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | November 15, 2012 | 7:59 p.m.

Vons is helping families in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal by presenting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with a check for $2,500, which equates to about 250 turkeys to add to the Foodbank’s goal of collecting 2,500 turkeys by Monday, Nov. 19.

The Foodbank urges the community to share their generosity and help enhance the holidays for those less fortunate.

Also, from now through Dec. 25, Vons/Pavilions stores in Southern California and southern Nevada will sell $10 bags filled with eight of the “most needed” nonperishable items, such as pasta and canned vegetables. Customers will be able to take the bags to the register with their purchases.

Foodbank volunteers will also be outside of local Vons to educate the community about the Foodbank on Saturday.

In 2011, the Foodbank distributed 11 million pounds of food, translating into more than 8.5 million meals, of which fully half was fresh produce. This served more than 102,000 unduplicated people from Carpinteria to Santa Maria, an amazing 1 in 4 people. A staggering 44 percent of those served by the Foodbank are children and the need is greater than ever.

Other organizations, individuals or businesses are encouraged to participate in the drive.

Contributions can be dropped off in both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara at the following times and locations:

Santa Barbara

» Weekdays through Nov. 19 — Drop off donations at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility at 4554 Hollister Ave. between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

» Saturday, Nov. 17 — Foodbank volunteers will be outside of local Vons stores to educate about the Foodbank and show how you can help today.

Santa Maria

»  Weekdays through Nov. 19 — Drop off donations at the Santa Maria Foodbank facility at 490 W. Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online Fund Donations

»  Individuals can also donate funds online by clicking here.

For more information or to volunteer during the Turkey Drive or holiday season, click here, or for North County call 805.937.3422 and for South County call 805.967.5741.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 