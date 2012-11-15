South Coast Warming Centers to Open for Homeless

Officials announced Thursday that they’ll be opening warming centers to the homeless in expectation of rain showers expected on Friday and Saturday on the South Coast.

The Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management sent out a statement Thursday, saying it will be activating the centers for the first time this season to give people living on the streets respite from the elements.

The centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

In Santa Barbara, First United Methodist Church at 305 E. Anapamu St. will be open Friday. On Saturday, the effort will move to First Presbyterian Church at 21 E. Constance Ave. Santa Barbara.

Both North County locations will be open both Friday and Saturday. The Good Samaritan Shelter at 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B, in Santa Maria will be open both nights, as well as the Bridge House Shelter at 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc.

Isla Vista, Carpinteria and Goleta locations are still pending, according to the OES.

Call the OEM hotline for updates at 805.324.2372, or 805.452.5466 to make a donation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.