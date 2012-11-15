Westmont Tree Lighting to Usher in Christmas Season

Hundreds of Westmont College students, faculty, staff and alumni will crowd onto Kerrwood Lawn for the 11th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, featuring the college’s famous 150-foot redwood tree, affectionately known as the Pickle Tree, on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Festivities outside Kerrwood Hall will include the Westmont Gospel Choir singing Christmas carols and the annual Pickle Tree Address, beginning at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Inside Kerrwood Hall, there will be warm apple cider and cookies. Santa will pose for pictures with alumni beginning at 4 p.m., and at 5 p.m. for others who bring canned goods to donate to the Unity Shoppe, a local volunteer program that helps the less fortunate in Santa Barbara.

The Westmont College Student Association has selected Ken Kihlstrom, professor of physics, to deliver the often-humorous Pickle Address. The WCSA is also keeping secret who will throw the switch to light the tree.

For more information, call 805.565.6056 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.