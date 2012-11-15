Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:37 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Tree Lighting to Usher in Christmas Season

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 15, 2012 | 11:38 p.m.

Hundreds of Westmont College students, faculty, staff and alumni will crowd onto Kerrwood Lawn for the 11th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, featuring the college’s famous 150-foot redwood tree, affectionately known as the Pickle Tree, on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Festivities outside Kerrwood Hall will include the Westmont Gospel Choir singing Christmas carols and the annual Pickle Tree Address, beginning at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Inside Kerrwood Hall, there will be warm apple cider and cookies. Santa will pose for pictures with alumni beginning at 4 p.m., and at 5 p.m. for others who bring canned goods to donate to the Unity Shoppe, a local volunteer program that helps the less fortunate in Santa Barbara.

The Westmont College Student Association has selected Ken Kihlstrom, professor of physics, to deliver the often-humorous Pickle Address. The WCSA is also keeping secret who will throw the switch to light the tree.

For more information, call 805.565.6056 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 