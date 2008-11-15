Letter to the Editor: Pepper Tree Inn’s Act of Kindness

On Thursday night, along with many others, my wife and I and my 92-year-old mother-in-law were in a scramble to load what we could and leave our home on the Riviera. In the late evening we settled on a drive to a motel in Buellton. On Friday we drove back and checked into two rooms at the Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, where we kept up with events on the Wi-Fi and fed on the fresh fruit and snacks provided in our poolside rooms.

Saturday morning after breakfast and seeing my mother-in-law back to her room I made my rehearsal with the SBCC band. Leaving rehearsal a little early to meet my check-out time, I pulled into the hotel with the intent of booking a second night when the news broke saying our neighborhood had been removed from the mandatory evacuation zone. I went to the office to settle by bill and was told our stay was Free.

What a kindness! I want to tell everyone. I will tell everyone! Thank you, PEPPER TREE INN.

Charles Croninger

Santa Barbara