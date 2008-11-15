Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:30 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Pepper Tree Inn’s Act of Kindness

By Charles Croninger | November 15, 2008 | 6:48 p.m.

On Thursday night, along with many others, my wife and I and my 92-year-old mother-in-law were in a scramble to load what we could and leave our home on the Riviera. In the late evening we settled on a drive to a motel in Buellton. On Friday we drove back and checked into two rooms at the Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, where we kept up with events on the Wi-Fi and fed on the fresh fruit and snacks provided in our poolside rooms.

Saturday morning after breakfast and seeing my mother-in-law back to her room I made my rehearsal with the SBCC band. Leaving rehearsal a little early to meet my check-out time, I pulled into the hotel with the intent of booking a second night when the news broke saying our neighborhood had been removed from the mandatory evacuation zone. I went to the office to settle by bill and was told our stay was Free.

What a kindness! I want to tell everyone. I will tell everyone! Thank you, PEPPER TREE INN.

Charles Croninger
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 