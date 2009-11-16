Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

‘24 More’ Promotion Gives Visitors Bonus Time in Santa Barbara

Travelers can receive a third-night's stay for free at one of 22 properties

By Shannon Turner Brooks | November 16, 2009 | 1:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara welcomes visitors this winter with the new “24 More, Compliments of Santa Barbara” promotion.

Travelers receive 24 more hours to enjoy Santa Barbara when they book two nights at one of the 22 participating properties. From beachside inns, bed-and-breakfasts and boutique-style accommodations to luxury resorts, wine country hideaways and family run hotels, the third night free offer is available at a diverse range of properties.

Whether budget-minded (think rates starting at $89 a night) or in the mood to splurge on a deluxe suite, “24 More” presents substantial savings available now through March 31, 2010. Visit 24-MoreSantaBarbara.com for details and to obtain the promotional booking code.

Participating properties include Bath Street Inn, Best Western Encina Lodge & Suites, Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, Brisas del Mar Inn at the Beach, Cabrillo Inn at the Beach, Canary Hotel, Colonial Beach Inn, Eagle Inn, Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, Fess Parker’s Wine Country Inn & Spa, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Franciscan Inn, Hadsten House Inn & Spa, Holiday Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta, Hotel Oceana Santa Barbara, Hotel Santa Barbara, Inn by the Harbor, Marriott Santa Ynez Valley, Old Yacht Club Inn, Ramada Limited, Santa Barbara Inn and Upham Hotel & Country House.

In addition to extending a stay with a complimentary night of accommodation, travelers are encouraged to make the most of every minute they spend in Santa Barbara with the help of exclusive “Explore 24, Compliments of Santa Barbara” coupons. The added-value program features special deals at numerous restaurants, wineries, museums, retailers and other partner attractions.

Every week, a new series of offers (such as 2-for-1 museum admissions and wine tastings) will be posted on Explore24SantaBarbara.com. To enjoy the Explore 24 savings, print the coupon(s) and redeem onsite. Participating businesses will change intermittently; offers are good for 30 days from the time of posting.

Click here for destination information and planning resources.

— Shannon Turner Brooks is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 