‘24 More’ Promotion Gives Visitors Bonus Time in Santa Barbara

Travelers can receive a third-night's stay for free at one of 22 properties

Santa Barbara welcomes visitors this winter with the new “24 More, Compliments of Santa Barbara” promotion.

Travelers receive 24 more hours to enjoy Santa Barbara when they book two nights at one of the 22 participating properties. From beachside inns, bed-and-breakfasts and boutique-style accommodations to luxury resorts, wine country hideaways and family run hotels, the third night free offer is available at a diverse range of properties.

Whether budget-minded (think rates starting at $89 a night) or in the mood to splurge on a deluxe suite, “24 More” presents substantial savings available now through March 31, 2010. Visit 24-MoreSantaBarbara.com for details and to obtain the promotional booking code.

Participating properties include Bath Street Inn, Best Western Encina Lodge & Suites, Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, Brisas del Mar Inn at the Beach, Cabrillo Inn at the Beach, Canary Hotel, Colonial Beach Inn, Eagle Inn, Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, Fess Parker’s Wine Country Inn & Spa, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Franciscan Inn, Hadsten House Inn & Spa, Holiday Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta, Hotel Oceana Santa Barbara, Hotel Santa Barbara, Inn by the Harbor, Marriott Santa Ynez Valley, Old Yacht Club Inn, Ramada Limited, Santa Barbara Inn and Upham Hotel & Country House.

In addition to extending a stay with a complimentary night of accommodation, travelers are encouraged to make the most of every minute they spend in Santa Barbara with the help of exclusive “Explore 24, Compliments of Santa Barbara” coupons. The added-value program features special deals at numerous restaurants, wineries, museums, retailers and other partner attractions.

Every week, a new series of offers (such as 2-for-1 museum admissions and wine tastings) will be posted on Explore24SantaBarbara.com. To enjoy the Explore 24 savings, print the coupon(s) and redeem onsite. Participating businesses will change intermittently; offers are good for 30 days from the time of posting.

— Shannon Turner Brooks is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.