Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Book Review: ‘Temples of the Mist: Mayan 6th Sun’

Author Julia Maganini takes a unique approach to the doomsday prophecy of 2012

By Carol Ann Chybowski, Noozhawk Contributor | November 16, 2009 | 6:44 p.m.

With all the books and movies centered on the doomsday prophecy of 2012, it’s hard to believe that there is an angle left uncovered. Author Julia Maganini found one such gap, and moved to provide younger readers with a fictionalized explanation of the prophecy and its potential consequences in Temples of the Mist: Mayan 6th Sun.

The book combines elements of science fiction and fantasy as it sends its characters on a whirlwind trip to the past in order to save the future.

The teens at the center of the story, Caleana and her younger brother, Marsh, are shaken out of their quiet life in Summerland by the news that their parents have just been killed in a plane crash near the Mayan ruins in Chiapas, Mexico.

Caleana bullies her way onto the trip to recover her parents, and brings along her young brother, her best friend and her new boyfriend. When they reach Mexico, Caleana finds that her mother’s body was not in the wreckage. This discovery, along with an unsettling vision in the Mayan temple, sends Caleana and her friends on an adventure back through time to save her mother from an evil king, and the whole world from imminent destruction.

Maganini does a good job explaining the circular notion of time, and how the past affects the future. And it certainly is refreshing to find an explanation of 2012 that contains some hope for the future.

Younger readers will like that the children of the story hold the key to the future, but the violence of the temple sacrifices and the disturbing images in some of Caleana’s visions make the story problematic for sensitive readers age 12 or younger.

» Temples of the Mist: Mayan 6th Sun

» By Julia Maganini

» authorhouse.com

» September 2009

» Trade paperback, 200 pages

» ISBN:  9781449026660

— Carol Ann Chybowski, who received a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from UCSB, is an aspiring author with short stories in the local anthologies A Community of Voices. The former Santa Barbara resident resides in Southern California.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 