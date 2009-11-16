Citizens Planning Association to Host Annual Holiday Party, Auction

Sign-ups are under way for the Dec. 5 fundraiser

Join the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County for some holiday cheer and a great silent auction at its 27th annual Holiday Party & Silent Auction, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Frameworks & Caruso-Woods Gallery, 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

For $35 (before Dec. 1, or $40 after Dec. 1 and at the door), enjoy appetizers, treats, wine from Buttonwood Winery, beer, nonalcoholic beverages, an art gallery, auction items (call it holiday shopping!), and conversation with new and old friends.

Children age 12 or younger can attend for free. All proceeds will benefit the Citizens Planning Association.

To attend the event (be sure to include full name for the door list), mail payment to the Citizens Planning Association, 916 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Click here to pay online.

Sponsors of the event include Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard, Omni Fresco Catering, Jessica Foster Confections, Boone Graphics and Slye Fox Creative.

— Naomi Kovacs is the executive director of the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County.