Goleta Seeks Public Input On Urban Forest Management Plan

At 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers, the city of Goleta will host a meeting of residents and others to serve in an advisory capacity on the development of an Urban Forest Management Plan.

The primary focus of the meeting will be the draft copy of the “State of the Goleta Valley Urban Forest Report.”

The report is a compilation of known facts about the city of Goleta urban forest, which is simply defined as all of the public and private trees within the city. The draft report includes details such as the condition of trees, the size of the canopy and the coverage of our trees. Once the report is finalized, the city will use the information to set goals and develop benchmarks for the future.

The preparation of the report, funded by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, was delayed by a six-month expenditure restriction by the state. The city is seeking to restart the Urban Forest Management Plan Advisory Committee to provide public input and review of research work over the next several months.

Click here to view a copy of the report on the city of Goleta Web site, or pick up one at the Community Service Department offices, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. For more information, contact city of Goleta arborist Bill Millar at 805.968.6848.