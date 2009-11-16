Santa Barbara Checkpoints Yield Six DUI Arrests

Officers also arrest 15 drivers who were unlicensed or suspended

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints Friday and Sunday.

Friday’s checkpoints were on State Street, and Sunday’s checkpoints were on De La Vina and Milpas streets.

The purpose of the checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who were unlicensed or suspended.

Officers made 753 stops at the checkpoints. Of those, six people were arrested for driving under the influence, and 15 were arrested for driving without a valid and/or suspended license. Officers made one felony arrest, two misdemeanor arrests (non-DUI), and four drivers were evaluated for sobriety. Fifteen vehicles were towed for a 30-day hold, and officers issued two traffic citations.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.