Save Exercise and Sport Studies Campaign to Rally at UCSB Rec Center

The UCSB Associated Students and the UCSB Save Exercise and Sport Studies Campaign will hold a rally from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the UCSB Recreation Center. Protesters will begin the demonstration at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Undergraduate Council and the Academic Senate made a decision to eliminate exercise and sport studies minors at UCSB. The elimination of the minor affects about 5,000 students who enroll in lecture courses to pursue an official minor in sports management, athletic coaching, fitness instruction, and exercise and health science.

Additionally, the elimination of the Exercise and Sports Studies Department will affect another 7,000 students who enroll in activity, exercise and nutrition courses. A wide variety of students, all invested in health, wellness and education, have been working toward re-establishing the minors and keeping the ESS Department.

“This will have a huge impact on student health,” fourth-year ESS minor Adrienne Hancik said.

Thousands of students are expected to rally in solidarity and ensure the student voice be heard in order to revive the minor and save the department. Hancik, Associated Students’ Adam Goldman and ESS student advocate Erica Stenz will lead students in a demonstration of what the university and community will lose if the department is removed.

In a report on the importance of the department, faculty reports that termination of the ESS minor affects the Santa Barbara and greater surrounding community. The program provides more than 75 volunteer coaches and mentors to schools within the Santa Barbara area. Schools would be forced to hire coaches or cancel programs.

Guests will include Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce; Sal Rodriguez, former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara; and the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team.

Supporters of education, health and wellness, and the student voice from the surrounding community are welcome at the rally.

For more information about SAVE ESS, contact Kathleen Jequinto at 310.529.5832 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kathleen Jequinto represents the UCSB Save Exercise and Sport Studies Campaign.