Team Breaks Ground on Landscaping Project at San Marcos

The beautification effort includes new trees and irrigation

By Rea Warrecker | November 16, 2009 | 6:12 p.m.

Vista Tree Service and West Covina Nurseries launched a beautification project Saturday to improve the landscaping at San Marcos High School.

The project, spearheaded by San Marcos head groundskeeper Jaime Navarro, includes the removal of 25 Mexican fan palms to be replaced by Jacaranda trees, new irrigation and landscaping. The improvements stretch from the corner of Hollister and Turnpike avenues to the end of the school property on Turnpike.

“We’ve been talking about the need for landscaping improvements in front of the school for three years now, and the answer is always the same: ‘We don’t have the money.’ I knew we had to find another way to get it done,” Navarro said.

After contacting San Marcos’ principal to offer free wood chips, Vista Tree Service owner Tony Warrecker was put in touch with Navarro, and the two began sharing ideas about landscape improvements.

“Jaime was on a mission to make the entire campus a living work of art,” Warrecker said. “We began mulching every open space to prepare for tree planting, hoping we could get people involved.”

Doug Zylstra of West Covina Nurseries came forward to donate the Jacaranda trees, and Warrecker volunteered his company’s services to remove the existing palm trees. Santa Barbara High School head groundskeeper Javier Acosta offered to help with the irrigation.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2010, with additional improvements being made throughout the year.

— Rea Warrecker represents Vista Tree Service.

