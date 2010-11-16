Chuck Minsky Joins AllforOne Youth and Mentoring Board

Cinematographer Chuck Minsky, whose work includes Pretty Woman, Valentine’s Day, The Princess Diaries 2, You, Me and Dupree and many more movies, has joined the Board of Directors of AllforOne Youth and Mentoring, an intervention program for at-risk youths in Santa Barbara.

“Chuck has done a great deal of giving back to his community via work in the Santa Barbara Film Festival as a judge and mentor and with student filmmakers,” said AllforOne Executive Director Matt Sanchez, who has known Minsky for 15 years. “He has also volunteered time at Santa Barbara High School in the MAD Academy (Multimedia Arts & Design) and has lectured about cinematography at USC and Brooks Institute.”

AllforOne’s program goals are to provide youth an alternative social structure to gangs, a new sense of identity as part of the solution, a supportive environment through mentoring, positive activities that promote educational and social growth, and a way that they can become models of positive change within our community.

The highlight of the AllforOne program is the annual “Hoods in the Woods” trip where the youths are taken on a snowboarding trip to Mammoth Mountain, during which they work with volunteer mentors to learn life skills, emergency first aid, and drug and alcohol abuse education.

Young people from the neighborhoods of Santa Barbara’s Eastside, Westside, Goleta and Carpinteria learn to see each other in a new light while having fun together.

“Kids go to school instead of jail,” AllforOne board president Larry Crandell said. “It’s the most effective program with which I have been involved.”

Minsky has lived in Santa Barbara for 17 years and has three children — Nina, Henry and Anna, who grew up here. He graduated from UCLA, and before starting his film career, was a social worker for Aid to Families with Dependent Children.

“I have a desire to engage youth and to show our at-risk young men new ideas to expand their imaginations and show them alternatives to violence,” Minsky said.

Other AllforOne board members are Parks & Recreation Director Nancy Rapp, CPA Howard Hudson, Richard Munoz, Bill Duvall and Maggie Cote, with honorary chairman Jonathan Winters.

— Nancy Bullock represents AllforOne Youth and Mentoring.