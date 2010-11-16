Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:19 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Few Details Emerge in Alleged Stabbing at Oak Park

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear as police continue to investigate

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 16, 2010 | 10:20 p.m.

Few details have emerged in a case involving a man who showed up at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with stab wounds on Monday, and police say the circumstances surrounding his ordeal remain a mystery.

The 40-year-old man arrived at the hospital by private car about 2:45 p.m. Monday and reported to staff that the incident occurred at Oak Park off West Alamar.

The man said he was visiting family from his home in Los Angeles, and that he was walking through the park when he was attacked and stabbed by gang members. The man said he was trying to walk to the hospital when a woman pulled up in her car, offering to help.

The man recounted to police that the woman in the car was actually his cousin, who then drove the man to the hospital, where police questioned him after being called by Cottage staff.

Though police say they’re certain the man was stabbed, the circumstances surrounding the incident are murky, police Lt. Paul McCaffery told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

“We couldn’t verify any part of his story,” he said, adding that when officers returned to the park to investigate, no witnesses reported seeing anything. No blood was found in the park either, according to McCaffery, and police are still investigating the case.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

