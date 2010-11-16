Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:28 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Paul Taylor Dance Company to Perform at Granada

Wednesday's program by the world-renowned dance group covers 32 years

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 16, 2010 | 5:40 p.m.

The UCSB Office of Arts & Lectures will present the world-renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company in a performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at The Granada.

If you have paid any attention to modern dance — “America’s indigenous art form” — you certainly don’t need any introduction to Paul Taylor, who is 80, and his dance company.

As a brief nudge to the memory, here are some historical observations taken from the company’s Web site:

“In the 1950s, when his work was so cutting-edge that it could send confused audience members flocking to the exits, Martha Graham dubbed Mr. Taylor the ‘naughty boy’ of dance. In the ’60s, he shocked the cognoscenti by setting his trailblazing movement to music composed 200 years earlier, and inflamed the establishment by lampooning America’s most treasured icons. In the ’70s, he put incest center stage and revealed the beast lurking just below humans’ sophisticated veneer. In the ’80s, he looked unflinchingly at marital rape and intimacy among men at war. In the ’90s, he warned against religious zealotry and blind conformity to authority.

“In the first decade of the new millennium, he has condemned American imperialism, poked fun at feminism and looked death square in the face. And yet, while his work has largely been iconoclastic, since the very start of his career Mr. Taylor has also made some of the most purely romantic, most astonishingly athletic, and downright funniest dances ever put on stage.”

With a half-century of groundbreaking choreography to draw on, it’s not surprising that Wednesday’s program covers 32 years, beginning with “Dust,” from 1977, with music by François Poulenc, set and costumes by Gene Moore and lighting by Jennifer Tipton; followed by “Brief Encounters (2009)” to music by Claude Debussy, with costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by James F. Ingalls; and concluding with “Company B” (1991), built around songs sung by the Andrews Sisters (“He’s the boogie-woogie bugle boy of Company ‘B’!”), with costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by Jennifer Tipton.

Ticket prices for the general public are $38 to $48, and $21 for UCSB students. Click here, call the Arts & Lectures box office at 805.893.3535, or contact The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 