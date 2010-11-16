Gerald Carpenter: Paul Taylor Dance Company to Perform at Granada

The UCSB Office of Arts & Lectures will present the world-renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company in a performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at The Granada.

If you have paid any attention to modern dance — “America’s indigenous art form” — you certainly don’t need any introduction to Paul Taylor, who is 80, and his dance company.

As a brief nudge to the memory, here are some historical observations taken from the company’s Web site:

“In the 1950s, when his work was so cutting-edge that it could send confused audience members flocking to the exits, Martha Graham dubbed Mr. Taylor the ‘naughty boy’ of dance. In the ’60s, he shocked the cognoscenti by setting his trailblazing movement to music composed 200 years earlier, and inflamed the establishment by lampooning America’s most treasured icons. In the ’70s, he put incest center stage and revealed the beast lurking just below humans’ sophisticated veneer. In the ’80s, he looked unflinchingly at marital rape and intimacy among men at war. In the ’90s, he warned against religious zealotry and blind conformity to authority.

“In the first decade of the new millennium, he has condemned American imperialism, poked fun at feminism and looked death square in the face. And yet, while his work has largely been iconoclastic, since the very start of his career Mr. Taylor has also made some of the most purely romantic, most astonishingly athletic, and downright funniest dances ever put on stage.”

With a half-century of groundbreaking choreography to draw on, it’s not surprising that Wednesday’s program covers 32 years, beginning with “Dust,” from 1977, with music by François Poulenc, set and costumes by Gene Moore and lighting by Jennifer Tipton; followed by “Brief Encounters (2009)” to music by Claude Debussy, with costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by James F. Ingalls; and concluding with “Company B” (1991), built around songs sung by the Andrews Sisters (“He’s the boogie-woogie bugle boy of Company ‘B’!”), with costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by Jennifer Tipton.

Ticket prices for the general public are $38 to $48, and $21 for UCSB students. Click here, call the Arts & Lectures box office at 805.893.3535, or contact The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222.

