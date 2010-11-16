Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:20 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Brings In Microtonal Guitarist Ron Sword

Wednesday's CREATE program also will feature a computer-generated piece by graduate student Yutaka Makino

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 16, 2010 | 8:59 p.m.

UCSB CREATE’s next event bears the title “Creatones” and will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall of the Music Building.

Ron Sword’s guitars can play music unavailable to other instruments.

Featured will be the work of microtonal guitarist Ron Sword and the computer-generated piece Ephemera by UCSB graduate student Yutaka Makino, who is studying and working in Berlin on a DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst) Fellowship.

CREATE, the Center for Research in Electronic Art Technology — it makes you wonder if it started with the acronym, then someone thought up the name to fit — was founded in 1986 by professor JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, who continues as director. It has its being within the Department of Music, while maintaining strong ties to the Media Arts and Technology program, as well as the Allosphere research facility.

The center, according to its mission statement, “serves as a productive environment available to students, researchers and media artists for the realization of music and multimedia works.”

Sword, of Florida, is a guitarist, author and a luthier (a maker or mender of stringed instruments). He has gained recognition on a national and international level for his guitars and his microtonal theory and scale reference books.

He began building guitars after a long history with his father that soon evolved into a guitar company specializing in baritone and extended range instruments pushing the boundaries, as well as quality handmade concert classical guitars in the tradition of the greats.

He plays guitars ranging from 12 to 41 equal divisions of the standard octave, as well as various experiments with “just intonation” and “non-octave” based tunings and scales.

Makino is concerned with human perception and dynamic systems. His current works seek to construct spatio-temporal abstract environments with ephemeral entities. In 2009, he founded an independent computer music label, Strukto.

Tickets to “Creatones” are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and may be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

