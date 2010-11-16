Heritage Oaks Bank Commits Funding to Local Nonprofits

Heritage Oaks Bank, which also operates as Business First Bank, recently made a $20,000 commitment to support the following local community programs:
» Economic Vitality Corporation Micro Loan Program
» El Camino Homeless Shelter (ECHO)
» Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County
» Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter
» North County Women’s Shelter and Resource Center
» San Luis Obispo County Housing Trust Fund
» Talley Vineyard Workers Fund
“Our organization’s continued outreach each year is to be actively involved in the communities we serve and, by doing so, we are able to enhance their economic vitality and social welfare,” said Mitch Massey, senior vice president of marketing.
“ECHO truly appreciates Heritage Oaks Bank’s commitment to the community,” said Linda Doust, board president of the El Camino Homeless Shelter. “The bank’s monetary assistance allows ECHO to continue in our goal of providing meals and shelter to the homeless and hungry in North San Luis Obispo County. In addition, several members of the Heritage Oaks staff donate their own time and culinary talents on a regular basis by providing an evening meal at the shelter each month.”
“We so appreciate Heritage Oaks Bank being in tune with the critical needs in this community and greatly appreciate their support of the Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter,“ said Elizabeth Steinberg, CEO of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo.
— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Heritage Oaks Bank.