Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:27 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Heritage Oaks Bank Commits Funding to Local Nonprofits

The company contributes $20,000 to support nine community programs

By Genesis Newsom | November 16, 2010 | 6:19 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank, which also operates as Business First Bank, recently made a $20,000 commitment to support the following local community programs:

» Economic Vitality Corporation Micro Loan Program

» El Camino Homeless Shelter (ECHO)

» Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County

» Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter

» North County Women’s Shelter and Resource Center

» Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

» San Luis Obispo County Housing Trust Fund

» Talley Vineyard Workers Fund

» Transition House

“Our organization’s continued outreach each year is to be actively involved in the communities we serve and, by doing so, we are able to enhance their economic vitality and social welfare,” said Mitch Massey, senior vice president of marketing.

“ECHO truly appreciates Heritage Oaks Bank’s commitment to the community,” said Linda Doust, board president of the El Camino Homeless Shelter. “The bank’s monetary assistance allows ECHO to continue in our goal of providing meals and shelter to the homeless and hungry in North San Luis Obispo County. In addition, several members of the Heritage Oaks staff donate their own time and culinary talents on a regular basis by providing an evening meal at the shelter each month.”

“We so appreciate Heritage Oaks Bank being in tune with the critical needs in this community and greatly appreciate their support of the Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter,“ said Elizabeth Steinberg, CEO of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo.

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 