Kids Helping Kids to Stage Charity Concert with Mat Kearney and Tyrone Wells

For the past eight years, the Advanced Placement economics students of San Marcos High School have produced Kids Helping Kids, an annual benefit event to raise money for the Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe and those in need in the community.

On Jan. 8, The Granada will host the annual charity event with live and silent auctions, a Vespa raffle, and special performances by highly acclaimed musicians Mat Kearney and Tyrone Wells.

Kids Helping Kids was founded in 2001, and has grown into one of the only student-run nonprofit organizations in the country. The San Marcos Kids Helping Kids Foundation, established this year, provides students with a real-world opportunity to apply their knowledge while also giving back.

The foundation enables this year’s class to begin a new tradition; part of the proceeds raised by the students will go toward creating a fund at San Marcos to address the academic needs of students.

To date, the organization has raised more than $450,000 for the community. This year, the students are striving to raise $150,000 to benefit the less fortunate in the Santa Barbara community.

Click here for more information.

— Ellen Gleason is CEO of Kids Helping Kids.