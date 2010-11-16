Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:30 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local Man Accused in Attack Against Ex-Girlfriend

19-year-old suspect faces charges of stalking the victim and ramming her vehicle

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 16, 2010

Santa Barbara police arrested a local man Tuesday on charges related to an alleged assault and stalking of his ex-girlfriend.

Federico Almaguer Barreto
Federico Almaguer Barreto

Department spokesman Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the 22-year-old Santa Barbara woman told police she had broken up with the suspect three weeks ago, and days later, he allegedly left frequent phone messages for the victim and her family. McCaffrey said the suspect is also accused of parking outside the victim’s residence and her school, and with confronting her one time after following her from her residence to Turnpike Avenue.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, police said the suspect followed the victim on Highway 101 from Goleta toward downtown. In an attempt to lose him, the victim exited on Carrillo Street and drove to a side street. The suspect allegedly blocked the narrow street with his Ford F150 truck, and started punching and kicking the driver’s side door, knocking off the side mirror.

According to McCaffrey, the suspect returned to his truck and crashed into the victim’s vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, destroying the front end and causing the air bags to deploy.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was treated for injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

McCaffrey said the suspect allegedly later called and threatened the victim not to cooperate with police or he would harm her or her child.

About 6:45 a.m., an officer stopped the suspect on Valerio Street and arrested him without incident.

Federico Almaguer Barreto, 19, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), criminal threats, felony hit-and-run and driving while unlicensed.

Anyone experiencing or aware of domestic violence is urged to call the Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team, staffed 24 hours a day with certified peer counselors, at 805.964.5245.

