Evi and Randy Quaid No-Shows in Court, Forfeiting $1 Million Bail

Couple have yet to answer to charges of illegally living in a Montecito home

Missing yet another appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday, actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, have yet to face up to charges of vandalism and trespassing.

The pair, accused of living in and trashing the guest house of a vacant property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive, fled to Canada after citing fear of “star-whackers,” prompting a judge to forfeit Evi Quaid’s $500,000 bond after the couple missed their arraignment earlier this month.

Superior Court Judge Donna Geck has issued arrest warrants for the pair, and they’ve now forfeited $1 million in bail.

Prosecutor Anthony Davis said it hasn’t been decided yet whether extradition for the pair will be sought.

