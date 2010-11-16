No Takers Yet for Vacancy on Santa Barbara City Council

Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams was elected Nov. 2 to the state Assembly, but as of Tuesday, no one has applied to replace him on the seven-member council.
Applications, which have been available for a week, are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 29.
Anyone interested in the post must be a Santa Barbara resident and a registered voter, and can turn in an application to City Hall at 735 Anacapa St. Candidates must attend the Dec. 7 meeting to be interviewed by the City Council.
The appointee will serve until Jan. 10, 2012.
Click here for more information.
— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.