No Takers Yet for Vacancy on Santa Barbara City Council

Residents interested in replacing newly elected Assemblyman Das Williams must apply by Nov. 29

Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams was elected Nov. 2 to the state Assembly, but as of Tuesday, no one has applied to replace him on the seven-member council.

Applications, which have been available for a week, are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 29.

Anyone interested in the post must be a Santa Barbara resident and a registered voter, and can turn in an application to City Hall at 735 Anacapa St. Candidates must attend the Dec. 7 meeting to be interviewed by the City Council.

The appointee will serve until Jan. 10, 2012.

Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.