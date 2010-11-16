Santa Barbara Symphony Announces New Labor Contract for Musicians

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association and the American Federation of Musicians, Local No. 308 have reached an agreement that will govern the terms of employment for Santa Barbara Symphony musicians through June 30, 2013.

The agreement covers wages, benefits, working conditions and an updated understanding on the use of new media.

“We are delighted that the new agreement has been ratified by a landslide vote,” Donald Foster, musicians’ committee chairman and principal clarinetist, said in a statement. “We are happy to have had a hand in crafting a fair and equitable document in this ‘not-so-easiest’ of economic times.”

“We had a very positive negotiation process, in which both sides embraced the common goal of keeping the Santa Barbara Symphony strong, long into the future.” said John Robinson, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s executive director. “Despite the serious economic challenges of the times, we recognize the tremendous talent and dedication of our musicians and want to stretch to compensate them for their

service to the orchestra.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s music and artistic director, Nir Kabaretti, expressed his pleasure, too.

“We have some of the finest musicians in the world performing in the Santa Barbara Symphony,” he said. “I look forward to working with them to create many magical moments in the years ahead.”

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.