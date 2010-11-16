State Street Borders Bookstore to Close in January

The Borders bookstore at 900 State St. in Santa Barbara will close its doors Jan. 7, company officials confirmed Tuesday.

“The store just wasn’t meeting our business objectives,” corporate spokesperson Mary Davis told Noozhawk.

She said she couldn’t comment on sales or the store’s lease from SIMA Corp., which purchased the $10 million, 21,800-square-foot building in April.

The store’s general manager, Jason Roy, a recent transfer from the San Luis Obispo store, broke the news to his 35 or so employees Tuesday.

“I found out yesterday. How about that?” he said with a wry laugh. “It’s not a whole lot of fun, that’s for sure.”

The store, located across the street from Barnes & Noble, is often full of browsers, bands and wireless-seeking individuals, but clearly something didn’t add up.

Davis said the company wants to focus on the Goleta branch, and that some employees may be moved to other stores if they’re in good standing with the company.

The State Street store opened in November 1995.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.