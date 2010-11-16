UCSB Scholarship Fund Established in Memory of Shark Attack Victim

Family of Lucas Ransom also will plant a tree in his honor on Friday in Isla Vista

A scholarship fund has been established at UCSB in memory of Lucas Ransom, a 19-year-old chemical engineering major who was killed in a shark attack last month off Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Surf Beach in northern Santa Barbara County.

In a recent message to the campus community, UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang expressed the campus’ feelings of heartfelt condolence and profound loss at this tragic event.

“We are tremendously honored and grateful that the Ransom family has chosen to establish a scholarship in Lucas’ memory to assist economically disadvantaged students in engineering and the sciences,” Yang said.

Candace Ransom, Lucas’ mother, said her son wanted to make a difference in other people’s lives. A junior at UCSB, he had planned to attend graduate school in pharmacology.

“Lucas was an incredible young man, one every parent would be so proud to call their own son,” she said. “By setting up a memorial scholarship fund, his dream to help others will be realized. This scholarship can carry on that legacy to ensure that other students like Lucas, who never thought they could afford to go to such an incredible school, will have the same opportunity.”

The Ransom family will plant a tree in Lucas’ memory at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Sea Lookout Park in Isla Vista.

Ransom, of Romoland in Riverside County, graduated from Perris High School. He was a competitive swimmer, water polo player and lifeguard.

Click here to make online contributions to the Lucas Ransom Memorial Scholarship Fund at UCSB. For more information, call 805.893.5126.