UCSB to Host ‘Health in Haiti’ Presentations on Thursday

The California Haiti Initiative is a UC systemwide organization dedicated to leveraging UC resources for long-term educational development initiatives in Haiti. Membership is open to all students, alumni, community members, faculty and staff. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

UCSB students first will deliver presentations of on-the-ground experience in Haiti. UCSB undergraduate Kelsey Maloney will give a talk titled “Un Techo Para Mi Pais,” and global and international studies graduate Tom Oliver will discuss “Intelligent Mobility.”

Brett Williams, director of international programs for Direct Relief International , and Wadner Pierre, Haitian national and award-winning grassroots journalist, will speak as part of the evening’s panel.

The Haiti Initiative at UC will present “Health in Haiti,” an evening of presentations and a panel discussion moderated by UCSB black studies professor Chris McAuley, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Harold Frank Hall 1104 on the UCSB campus.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >