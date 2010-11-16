UCSB to Host ‘Health in Haiti’ Presentations on Thursday

The Haiti Initiative at UC will present “Health in Haiti,” an evening of presentations and a panel discussion moderated by UCSB black studies professor Chris McAuley, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Harold Frank Hall 1104 on the UCSB campus.
Brett Williams, director of international programs for Direct Relief International, and Wadner Pierre, Haitian national and award-winning grassroots journalist, will speak as part of the evening’s panel.
UCSB students first will deliver presentations of on-the-ground experience in Haiti. UCSB undergraduate Kelsey Maloney will give a talk titled “Un Techo Para Mi Pais,” and global and international studies graduate Tom Oliver will discuss “Intelligent Mobility.”
The California Haiti Initiative is a UC systemwide organization dedicated to leveraging UC resources for long-term educational development initiatives in Haiti. Membership is open to all students, alumni, community members, faculty and staff. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.