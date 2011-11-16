Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Arson Investigation Under Way After Attacks on Isla Vista Foot Patrol Office

Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after two burning objects caused damage to the building and a patrol vehicle

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 16, 2011 | 1:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has launched an arson investigation after two burning objects were thrown at the office of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the first of two “Molotov cocktails,” thrown about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the office on the 6500 block of Trigo Road, appeared to have hit the sidewalk near the “Operation Medicine Cabinet” drop box.

There was some fire damage to the box, in addition to some minor damage to the stucco on the wall outside the Foot Patrol office, according to Sugars.

He said the second object didn’t appear to have caused any fire damage, but that it shattered the windshield of an unoccupied sheriff’s patrol car.

No injuries from either incident were reported.

A witness reported seeing a person, dressed in all black, throw both devices and then run south from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information about them is asked to call the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

