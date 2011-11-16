Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Give Thanks This Year with Bacara Resort & Spa’s Thanksgiving Feasts

The Bistro and Miró have cooked up four-course menus, or indulge in a holiday buffet

By Jennifer Guess for Bacara Resort & Spa | November 16, 2011 | 2:56 p.m.

Give thanks this year and indulge in a favorite holiday tradition — Bacara style. With a lavish Thanksgiving buffet in the Ballroom Foyer and decadent four-course menus in The Bistro and Miró, there is already plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

Enjoy a magnificent Thanksgiving buffet in Bacara Resort & Spa’s luxurious Ballroom Foyer from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Indulge in breakfast favorites including eggs benedict, applewood smoked bacon and made-to-oder omelets, a seafood bar, a carving station complete with roasted turkey and honey glazed ham, and an impressive selection of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including Sage & Mushroom Dressing and Candied Sweet Potatoes.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice of pumpkin, apple or mincemeat pie. The buffet is $85 for adults, $25 for children age 12 or younger, and complimentary for children younger than age 3.

Dine in The Bistro and take in the stunning views, or savor an upscale Thanksgiving dinner in Miró. Bacara’s renowned Executive Chef David Reardon is offering four-course menus in both restaurants featuring seasonally inspired dishes such as Celery Root Soup, Fall Pear & Endive Salad, Loch Duart Salmon “A La Plancha” and, of course, a traditional roasted turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

Both The Bistro and Miro’s four-course Thanksgiving menus are supplemental to the regular menu. The Bistro’s Thanksgiving menu is $75 for adults, $25 for children age 12 or younger and complimentary for children younger than age 3. Miro’s Thanksgiving menu is $85 for adults, $35 for children age 12 or younger and complimentary for children younger than age 3.

Traditions extend beyond the dinner table with Thanksgiving activities for the entire family when you dine with us. Bacara’s popular Kid’s Club will be offering a “Make Your Own Pumpkin Pie” workshop, as well as Thanksgiving-inspired arts and crafts. Catch the exciting Thanksgiving football games in the Bacara Bar, or enjoy a movies with the whole family in the Director’s Lounge.

With three incredible feasting options to choose from and festive activities for the whole family to enjoy, we hope you and yours will join us for Thanksgiving this year, Bacara style. For more information or to book reservations for your Thanksgiving feast, call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 