Give Thanks This Year with Bacara Resort & Spa’s Thanksgiving Feasts

The Bistro and Miró have cooked up four-course menus, or indulge in a holiday buffet

Give thanks this year and indulge in a favorite holiday tradition — Bacara style. With a lavish Thanksgiving buffet in the Ballroom Foyer and decadent four-course menus in The Bistro and Miró, there is already plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

Enjoy a magnificent Thanksgiving buffet in Bacara Resort & Spa’s luxurious Ballroom Foyer from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Indulge in breakfast favorites including eggs benedict, applewood smoked bacon and made-to-oder omelets, a seafood bar, a carving station complete with roasted turkey and honey glazed ham, and an impressive selection of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including Sage & Mushroom Dressing and Candied Sweet Potatoes.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice of pumpkin, apple or mincemeat pie. The buffet is $85 for adults, $25 for children age 12 or younger, and complimentary for children younger than age 3.

Dine in The Bistro and take in the stunning views, or savor an upscale Thanksgiving dinner in Miró. Bacara’s renowned Executive Chef David Reardon is offering four-course menus in both restaurants featuring seasonally inspired dishes such as Celery Root Soup, Fall Pear & Endive Salad, Loch Duart Salmon “A La Plancha” and, of course, a traditional roasted turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

Both The Bistro and Miro’s four-course Thanksgiving menus are supplemental to the regular menu. The Bistro’s Thanksgiving menu is $75 for adults, $25 for children age 12 or younger and complimentary for children younger than age 3. Miro’s Thanksgiving menu is $85 for adults, $35 for children age 12 or younger and complimentary for children younger than age 3.

Traditions extend beyond the dinner table with Thanksgiving activities for the entire family when you dine with us. Bacara’s popular Kid’s Club will be offering a “Make Your Own Pumpkin Pie” workshop, as well as Thanksgiving-inspired arts and crafts. Catch the exciting Thanksgiving football games in the Bacara Bar, or enjoy a movies with the whole family in the Director’s Lounge.

With three incredible feasting options to choose from and festive activities for the whole family to enjoy, we hope you and yours will join us for Thanksgiving this year, Bacara style. For more information or to book reservations for your Thanksgiving feast, call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.