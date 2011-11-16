Cielo Foundation to Perform Mozart by Candlelight Thanksgiving Concert

The day-after performance will feature guest conductor Michael Shasberger and guest soloist and violinist Tamsen Beseke

The Cielo Foundation for Performing Arts will mark a quarter-century of annual concerts honoring 18th-century composer Wolfgang Mozart by serving up its Mozart by Candlelight Thanksgiving Concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The concert will feature violinist Tamsen Beseke and Symphony No. 29, theme music of the Academy Award-winning movie Amadeus.

The West Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform an all-Mozart program. On the menu are three of the most popular Mozart masterworks: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major (KV63), Symphony No.29 (K201) and Adagio for Violin & Orchestra (K261).

Dr. Michael Shasberger, Adams Chair of Music and Worship at Westmont College, will guest conduct. The guest soloist will be Beseke, and the orchestra’s founder and music director is Christopher Story VI.

The Mozart by Candlelight Concert is a day-after Thanksgiving tradition that kicks off the holiday season. The Gothic-style, stone church venue with its soaring ceilings is well-suited to the vintage music.

Tickets are $10 to $25 and are available by calling 805.963.4408 or at the door. For more information, call 805.962.6609.

— Heather Bryden is vice president of the Cielo Foundation for Performing Arts.