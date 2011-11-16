Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Cielo Foundation to Perform Mozart by Candlelight Thanksgiving Concert

The day-after performance will feature guest conductor Michael Shasberger and guest soloist and violinist Tamsen Beseke

By Heather Bryden for the Cielo Foundation for Performing Arts | November 16, 2011 | 7:30 p.m.

The Cielo Foundation for Performing Arts will mark a quarter-century of annual concerts honoring 18th-century composer Wolfgang Mozart by serving up its Mozart by Candlelight Thanksgiving Concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The concert will feature violinist Tamsen Beseke and Symphony No. 29, theme music of the Academy Award-winning movie Amadeus.

The West Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform an all-Mozart program. On the menu are three of the most popular Mozart masterworks: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major (KV63), Symphony No.29 (K201) and Adagio for Violin & Orchestra (K261).

Dr. Michael Shasberger, Adams Chair of Music and Worship at Westmont College, will guest conduct. The guest soloist will be Beseke, and the orchestra’s founder and music director is Christopher Story VI.

The Mozart by Candlelight Concert is a day-after Thanksgiving tradition that kicks off the holiday season. The Gothic-style, stone church venue with its soaring ceilings is well-suited to the vintage music.

Tickets are $10 to $25 and are available by calling 805.963.4408 or at the door. For more information, call 805.962.6609.

— Heather Bryden is vice president of the Cielo Foundation for Performing Arts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 