Studio Animation Expert to Headline CSU Channel Islands Business & Technology Partnership Event

Drew Tolman will speak about 'Innovation in Animation: The Art and Science of Visual Effects' at the Dec. 1 Holiday Mixer

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | November 16, 2011 | 4:47 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands’ Business & Technology Partnership invites members of the community, faculty, staff and students to an evening focused on the growth and opportunity in the animation industry. The B&TP’s Ninth Annual Holiday Mixer will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in Aliso Hall on the CI campus. 

Keynote speaker Drew Tolman will present “Innovation in Animation: The Art and Science of Visual Effects.”

Tolman is a post-production supervisor for The Walt Disney Company with more than a decade of experience making family blockbusters and reporting to some of Hollywood’s most successful executives and producers. She has worked for Disney, Fox, Universal and Warner Bros. in both development and production in 2D animation, 3D animation and VFX/live action.

Tolman helped build three animation studios and managed nearly every studio department during her career. A believer in nurturing new talent, she recently founded the family entertainment company Beach Plum Media to produce animated projects with teams of professionals and student interns.

Tolman received a master’s degree in film studies with a concentration in children’s films from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

The event will also showcase projects from CI students who are studying digital media arts, animation, visual effects and related art and technology disciplines.

In recognition of the growing influence of new technology in entertainment, CI is steadily expanding its program offerings to help prepare students for jobs in the field. In addition, it recently opened Mike Curb Studios, which offers students hands-on experience with the latest state-of-the-art technology in film and video production, post production, visual effects, animation, gaming and music.

Proceeds from the Holiday Mixer benefit the B&TP’s scholarship fund. Sponsors include Ocean Law, Sheeler Moving & Storage, Pacific Coast Business Times, Go Green Mobile Power and the Ventura County Star.

Tickets for the event are $35 for B&TP members and their guests, $50 for non-members and $20 for Alumni & Friends Association members, faculty, students and guests. Those who join or renew their B&TP membership for $150 will receive two complimentary tickets. Click here to purchase tickets online before Nov. 29.

Wine, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres as well as free parking and shuttles will be provided. Please follow directional signs to the event parking.

Housed in the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics, the B&TP is a collaborative effort between CI and community leaders, business and technology executives and professionals. The B&TP works to foster the collaboration of technology and related service-based companies with CI and promote technological excellence among CI students, faculty and staff for the benefit of the region’s economy.

For more information, contact Alissa Larreta, advancement events specialist, at 805.437.8916 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

